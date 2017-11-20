Youths urged to join training scheme

Outstanding trainees: Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (centre) takes a photo with awardees at the Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment & Training Programme 2017.

Young people should make good use of the Government’s employment and training scheme to boost their competitive edge and get equipped for joining the labour market, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong says.

Speaking at the Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment & Training Programme 2017 today, Dr Law said the Government attaches great importance to the training and development of young people.

The programme provides one-stop pre-employment and on-the-job training for young school leavers aged 15 to 24 with educational attainment at sub-degree level or below. So far, more than 220,000 young people have benefited from the scheme, with the successful placement rate at more than 70%.

In response to the latest market needs and interests of young people, Dr Law said various employment projects in collaboration with working partners have been launched under the scheme. A new project, Career Kick-start, was rolled out in April to support youths with special employment needs.

He said the level of training allowance and workplace attachment training allowance for trainees has also been raised since September.

Today’s award ceremony encouraged more youths to join the programme.

Awards were presented to 10 outstanding trainees who achieved significant improvements in personal development, leadership or work performance during the training period.

Click here or call 2112 9932 for programme details.