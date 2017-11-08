Press here to Skip to the main content
Occupational safety talks set

November 08, 2017

The Labour Department will hold two public talks on occupational health.

 

A lecture on occupational health hazards and preventive measures for workers in the wholesale and retail industry will be held at 3pm on November 15 at Hong Kong Central Library.

 

A talk on preventive measures against chemical hazards will be held at 3pm on November 22 at the department's Occupational Safety & Health Centre in the Kwun Tong Community Health Centre Building.

 

The free talks will be conducted in Cantonese.

 

Call 2852 4040 for enquiries or registration.



