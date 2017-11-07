Law Chi-kwong visits Kowloon Bay

Welfare walkabout: Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (second left) visits the Social Welfare Department's Computerised Social Security System Project Development Office.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited the Labour Department's Construction Industry Recruitment Centre and the Social Welfare Department's Computerised Social Security System Project Development Office in Kowloon Bay today.

Dr Law was briefed on the one-stop training and recruitment services provided by the recruitment centre which is in the Construction Industry Council Kowloon Bay Training Centre.

He viewed the centre's facilities, including the Job Easy touchscreen vacancy search terminals and an employment resource corner for ethnic minorities.

He also visited a job fair there and chatted with employers and jobseekers.

Dr Law then toured the project development office which is tasked with the development of a new computerised system to provide essential support for the daily operation of various social security schemes, including processing applications, assessment, authorisation and issue of payments.

He noted the system has completed testing and is scheduled to start operating early next year.