Life planning symposium opens

The Education Bureau is hosting the Mainland-Hong Kong Life Planning Education Symposium today and tomorrow.

About 1,000 local and Mainland education practitioners are taking part.

The symposium is to share Hong Kong's experience in life planning education and to foster professional exchanges with counterparts in neighbouring areas.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam opened the symposium this morning, saying the Government has endeavoured to promote life planning education and to establish a culture to support young people in life planning.

In the 2016-17 school year more than 270 business partners joined the Business-School Partnership Programme to offer over 1,500 career exploration activities, benefiting 260,000 students, she added.

The symposium is one of the events to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Other officiating guests included Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung and Permanent Secretary for Education Ingrid Yeung, along with Li Lu, Director General of the Education, Science & Technology Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.