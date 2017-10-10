24 awarded scholarships

All-round achievement: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah officiates at the Multi-faceted Excellence Scholarship presentation ceremony.

All-round achievement: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah officiates at the Multi-faceted Excellence Scholarship presentation ceremony.

Twenty-four students received the Multi-faceted Excellence Scholarship today in recognition of their talents in non-academic fields.

The Home Affairs Bureau launched the scholarship scheme in 2014 to support universities and tertiary institutions in admitting local undergraduates who excel in sport, arts and community service.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the Government has injected $200 million into the scheme.

"Starting from next year, the number of offers for the scholarship each year will be doubled from around 20 to around 40."

Noting the scheme shows academic achievement is not the only criterion for excellence, he encouraged young people to explore and develop their potential in different areas.

