The Labour Department will hold two public talks on occupational health.

The first lecture on the prevention of upper limb disorders will be held at 6.30pm on October 9 at Hong Kong Central Library.

The second talk on the occupational health for professional drivers will be held at 3pm on October 13 at the Space Museum.

The free talks will be conducted in Cantonese.

Call 2852 4040 for enquiries or registration.