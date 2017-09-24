Press here to Skip to the main content
Child development projects launched

September 24, 2017
Inspiring initiatives

Inspiring initiatives:  Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong launches 51 Child Development Fund projects.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today launched 51 Child Development Fund projects to benefit more than 4,000 underprivileged children.

 

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Dr Law said the Government has injected $600 million into the fund to benefit about 20,000 children.

 

Past projects supported by the fund included a two-year savings scheme which saw children receive matching donations and other financial incentives from corporate and private donors and the Government.

 

There was also a three-year mentorship programme in which about 1,700 volunteer mentors served as children's life guides.

 

Thirty of the mentors received Outstanding Mentor Awards at the ceremony.

 

More than 70 enterprises and organisations were also presented with certificates in recognition of their child development work.



