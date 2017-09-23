Law Chi-kwong opens correctional facility

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today opened a new facility at the Tuen Mun Children & Juvenile Home.

The new area of about 1,600 sq m provides a venue for organising adventurous and resilience-building activities to better meet the needs of residents.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Law said the Social Welfare Department built the home in 2007 to integrate six correctional and residential facilities scattered in different districts.

He added the home allows more flexible manpower deployment and better utilisation of resources to rehabilitate young offenders.

He commended the home for providing education as well as vocational and behavioural training for its residents.

Dr Law also chatted with the residents and encouraged them to continue equipping themselves well for the future.