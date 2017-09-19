Kevin Yeung meets education minister

Meeting room: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (right) meets Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission Huang Kan.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung met Minister of Education Chen Baosheng in Beijing today.

They discussed co-operation between the Education Bureau and the Ministry of Education.

Mr Yeung then paid a courtesy call on Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Deputy Director Song Zhe.

He also met Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission Huang Kan and Hong Kong university students studying on the Mainland.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Mr Yeung said the officials did not express concern about the advocacy of independence on university campuses or national education in Hong Kong.

He said: "I think these are education issues, which are within the Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) Government's control and management. So I think they respect this and leave it to us."