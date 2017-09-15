Kevin Yeung to visit Beijing

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will visit Beijing on September 19 and 20.

He will meet Ministry of Education officials and pay courtesy calls on the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Mr Yeung will also meet Hong Kong university students studying on the Mainland to learn more about their lives and needs.

He will launch an exchange programme organised by Po Leung Kuk for secondary students from Hong Kong and Beijing.

Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yeung's absence.