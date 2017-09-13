Post office visa counter to close

The temporary arrangements for Hong Kong students to collect their UK student visas will cease on September 16, Hongkong Post announced today.

It said the processing and collection of UK student visas has generally returned to normal and most addressees have chosen the normal delivery service for their mail items.

About 1,400 recipients have collected their mail items at the special counter set up at the General Post Office so far, while more than 1,000 mail items have been delivered.

The department will stop calling addressees and uploading item numbers to the designated list on its website from September 16.

It will close the special counter at 8pm on September 15.

From then on, these mail items will be delivered by the normal Local CourierPost service. Addressees can trace their mail items according to the tracking numbers uploaded to the department's website or call the 2921 2211 hotline.

Addressees can also go to the post office's counter No. 29 to collect their mail items.

For enquiries check the department's website.