1.4k teachers commended

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today commended 1,400 teachers for providing quality education to students at a ceremony.

The "Salute to Teachers 2017 - Teachers’ Day & Commendation Certificate Presentation Ceremony” was organised by the Committee on Respect Our Teachers Campaign.

The certificate scheme allows secondary and primary schools, kindergartens and special schools to nominate two teachers who have demonstrated excellence and commitment to their work.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Yeung said the Government will implement its $3.6 billion package of priority measures to support quality education in this school year.

He added the Government has launched a scheme for secondary school teachers to take non-local study leave to broaden their horizons.