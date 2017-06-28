Working holiday pact signed

Experience abroad: Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui (right) and Swedish Minister for EU Affairs & Trade Ann Linde sign a working holiday plan.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui has signed a bilateral working holiday deal with Sweden for young people.

Under the scheme, which will launch on January 1, there are 500 places available per year from each side.

Participants can stay for up to 12 months and are free to work to finance their stay.

Signing the deal with Sweden's Minister for EU Affairs & Trade Ann Linde today, Mr Sui said the scheme enables young people in both places to broaden their horizons and gain living and working experience in a foreign culture.

Hong Kong has established working holiday schemes with New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Canada, Korea, France, the UK, Austria and Hungary, benefitting more than 78,000 young Hong Kong people so far.

Visa application procedures for Hong Kong applicants can be found on the Swedish Consulate General website.