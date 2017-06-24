National education support needed  

Teachers need continuous support and professional development to further enhance the effectiveness of national education.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng made the statement to the media today, saying national education covers a wide spectrum of topics including civic, moral and national education and the Basic Law.

"Schools understand that it would be learnt through different means such as inside or outside classroom activities, technology-driven and interactive activities, or Mainland exchange programmes."

Mr Ng added the public can continue discussing the resources and support measures for national education.

"We have to discuss more with the education sector and society which parts of national education can be strengthened."