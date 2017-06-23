32 teachers commended

Chief Executive CY Leung today presented the Chief Executive's Award for Teaching Excellence to 18 educators at a ceremony at the Central Government Offices.

Fourteen teachers received Certificates of Merit.

This year's awards covered three themes - Arts Education Key Learning Area, Science Education Key Learning Area, and Guidance & Discipline.

Assessment of nominations focused on teachers' performances in the four domains - professional competence, student development, professionalism and commitment to the community, and school development.

Of the 163 nominations, eight, comprising 18 teachers, were selected for the Award for Teaching Excellence, while seven nominations comprising 14 teachers were presented with the Certificate of Merit.

Nominations for the coming round will be accepted from July 10 to October 6.

It will cover Kindergarten Education, Physical Education Key Learning Area and Technology Education Key Learning Area.

Click here for details.