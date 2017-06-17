Gov’t striving to abolish offsetting

The Government will strive to finalise its plan to abolish the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement before the present-term administration concludes.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui made the statement to the media after attending a radio programme today.

He said the Policy Address proposal on the issue had been made after careful study and urged employers and employees to narrow their differences so a balanced offsetting arrangement can be implemented.

"The current term Government will give our highest sincerity and the greatest endeavour with a view to finalising a proposal within the current term of the Government."