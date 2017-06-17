Press here to Skip to the main content
Gov’t striving to abolish offsetting

June 17, 2017

The Government will strive to finalise its plan to abolish the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting arrangement before the present-term administration concludes.

 

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui made the statement to the media after attending a radio programme today.

 

He said the Policy Address proposal on the issue had been made after careful study and urged employers and employees to narrow their differences so a balanced offsetting arrangement can be implemented.

 

"The current term Government will give our highest sincerity and the greatest endeavour with a view to finalising a proposal within the current term of the Government."



