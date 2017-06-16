Work agency bill to be gazetted

A bill to strengthen the regulation of employment agencies was gazetted today.

The Employment (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2017 will raise the maximum penalty for the offences of overcharging job seekers and running unlicensed employment agencies.

It will also provide a legal basis for the release of codes of practice for employment agencies, and give more legal grounds for the Commissioner for Labour to revoke or refuse to issue or renew an employment agency licence.

The Labour Department said the bill will better protect job seekers, especially foreign domestic helpers who come to Hong Kong to work for the first time.

The bill will also provide a stronger deterrent to employment malpractices, it added.

The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on June 28.