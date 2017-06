Teacher training: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng visits Yangon University of Education's high school for teaching practice.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng met a Burmese official and school heads in Yangon today.

He met Union Minister of Education Dr Myo Thein Gyi to finalise an agreement on education co-operation.

He met Acting President of Yangon University of Education Prof Aye Aye Myint to discuss teacher training, and observed lessons at its high school for teaching practice.

He also visited the Singapore-Myanmar Vocational Training Institute and met its principal Foo Jee Hing.