Work hour measures explained

The Government will introduce measures to supplement the newly-announced legislative proposals on working hours.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui told the media today the Labour Department will make use of the tripartite committees in nine sectors to discuss working hour standards, overtime compensation arrangements and good practices for working hour management.

Two new sectors - cleansing and elderly services - will be added.

"In line with the discussion, employers will make reference and adopt the proposed arrangement under the sector-specific guidelines," he said.

"I think that will be a good step forward to improve our working hour arrangement, in terms of transparency and the suitable number of hours."