Work hour policy framework set

The Chief Executive in Council has endorsed the Standard Working Hours Committee's proposals as a guide for the formulation of the working hours policy.

The proposals include the adoption of a monthly wage of $11,000 or below to define lower-income grassroots employees, and laying down legislation to oblige employers to include working hours and overtime remuneration arrangements in written employment contracts for these workers.

Overtime pay will be calculated according to the rate of the agreed wages, or employees must be given equivalent time-off in lieu of pay.

Another proposal is to draw up guidelines on working hours for 11 industries.

The effectiveness of the new measures will be reviewed two years after they are implemented.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said the Government took into account employee rights and benefits as well as employer affordability when setting the $11,000 wage.

"We consider this is an appropriate wage line covering a reasonable number of low-income employees without significant adverse impact on enterprises and the overall Hong Kong economy."

The Labour & Welfare Bureau will brief the Legislative Council on the proposals on June 20.

