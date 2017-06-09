Eddie Ng to visit Myanmar

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng will visit Yangon on June 14 and 15 to strengthen education ties between Hong Kong and Myanmar.

He will meet Myanmar’s Ministry of Education officials to discuss an agreement to launch the Belt & Road scholarship.

Mr Ng will also visit local schools and the University of Yangon to look for bilateral co-operation opportunities.

On June 16 and 17, Mr Ng will go to Macau and Zhuhai to meet education officials to discuss the development plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will be Acting Secretary during Mr Ng's absence.