P1 allocation to be announced

This year's primary school places central allocation results will be released on June 3, the Education Bureau announced today.

The allocation exercise involves 32,235 children, nearly 70% of whom, or 21,785 pupils, were allocated their top-three choices.

Parents must go to the Central Allocation Centre to submit the Choice of Schools Form on June 3 or 4 to collect the Primary One Registration Form.

The registration form will show the name and address of the allotted school.

Parents must bring the form to register at their allotted schools on June 6 and 7.

Those who cannot do the registration on the assigned dates must contact the schools to make alternative arrangements.

The bureau said the allocation results are final and requests for reallocation will not be entertained.