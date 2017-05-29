Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

UK work holiday applications set

May 29, 2017

Youths interested in joining the United Kingdom working holiday scheme can submit certificate of sponsorship registrations from July 3 to 14, before applying for a working holiday visa, the Labour Department announced today.

 

Youths from Hong Kong can apply for a UK working holiday visa which allows them to stay in the country for up to two years. They can take up employment to finance their stay, study self-financed courses or participate in volunteer work.

 

Applicants must be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong and have a valid SAR or British National (Overseas) passport, and be aged 18 to 30.

 

A quota of 1,000 is reserved for Hong Kong SAR passport holders every year, while holders of BN (O) passports are not subject to any quota.

 

The registration form is available here.

 

Click here for details or visit the Working Holiday Scheme website.



Top
Higher Education Employment - Information e-Platform