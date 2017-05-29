UK work holiday applications set

Youths interested in joining the United Kingdom working holiday scheme can submit certificate of sponsorship registrations from July 3 to 14, before applying for a working holiday visa, the Labour Department announced today.

Youths from Hong Kong can apply for a UK working holiday visa which allows them to stay in the country for up to two years. They can take up employment to finance their stay, study self-financed courses or participate in volunteer work.

Applicants must be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong and have a valid SAR or British National (Overseas) passport, and be aged 18 to 30.

A quota of 1,000 is reserved for Hong Kong SAR passport holders every year, while holders of BN (O) passports are not subject to any quota.

The registration form is available here.

Click here for details or visit the Working Holiday Scheme website.