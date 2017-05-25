Press here to Skip to the main content
Eddie Ng attends London forum

May 25, 2017
Education vision

Education vision:  Secretary for Education Eddie Ng speaks at Going Global 2017 in London.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng attended Going Global 2017 yesterday, an international education conference held by the British Council in London.

 

Mr Ng told overseas education leaders at the forum Hong Kong has made big investments in education with an estimated recurrent expenditure reaching $78.6 billion in 2017-18.

 

He said international research institutes have recognised Hong Kong's education achievements, with five Hong Kong universities being ranked among the top 200 in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

 

Mr Ng added Hong Kong will deepen collaboration with other countries, and act as a regional hub for education, innovation and technology.



