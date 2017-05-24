School regulations protect students

Institutions, organisations or establishments providing educational courses are required to register according to the Education Ordinance if they match its definition of "school".

Acting Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung told legislators today all schools are required to comply with safety and health requirements as well as the rules on registration of teachers and collection of fees.

Such requirements are to protect student safety and safeguard their interests.

However, courses which simply aim at mastering skills and techniques do not fall under the Education Ordinance as they are not providing any educational activities.

They include those aimed at developing a hobby or an interest, such as painting, dancing or drama classes. No school registration is required for these courses.

In the past three years the Education Bureau issued written warnings in 153 cases of operating unregistered schools, which included 42 cases in 2014, with 53 cases in 2015 and 58 cases in 2016.

Prosecution was initiated in 25 cases, which included 10 cases in 2014, five cases in 2015 and 10 cases in 2016.

On activities consisting of lecture or storytelling in public places, Mr Yeung noted that as defined in the Places of Public Entertainment Ordinance, such activities may be regarded as "public entertainment" and a licence is required.