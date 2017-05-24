Eddie Ng meets HK students in UK

Studying abroad: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng (third right) meets Hong Kong students in the UK.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng met Hong Kong college students in London yesterday as part of his four-day UK visit.

The students included four winners of the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme.

Noting the students have adapted well to their lives in the UK, Mr Ng encouraged them to return to Hong Kong after graduation to contribute to their homeland.

At Going Global 2017, an international education conference organised by the British Council, he met with Deputy Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Vongthep Arthakaivalvatee and Regional Director for Education, UK Trade & Investment, Geoff Gladding.

He also visited University College London's Institute of Education and attended a roundtable meeting at the London School of Economics & Political Science.