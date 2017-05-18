Press here to Skip to the main content
New test plan backed

May 18, 2017

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng says the school sector, teachers, principals and parents support the Basic Competency Assessment Research Study.

 

Mr Ng told reporters today the Education Bureau has sent invitation letters to 500 schools and almost all of them have agreed to join the study.

 

He said: "We need to respect, we need to trust the principals, teachers and parents and this is their consensus to proceed with the Basic Competency Assessment Research Study before we finalise the next phase."



