Job fair to offer 4,400 vacancies

The Labour Department will hold a job fair in east Kowloon from May 17 to 19, offering 4,400 vacancies.

A total of 69 organisations, mainly from the retail, catering, transport and property management industries, will participate.

The jobs include station assistant, patient care assistant, shop sales staff, security guard, driver, storekeeper, courier, waiter, chef, technician, cashier and cleaner.

About 78% of the vacancies are full-time jobs.

The majority offer monthly salaries of $8,000 to $15,000 and require Secondary Six education or below.

Most positions do not require experience.

The expo will be held from 11am to 5:30pm at Yau Tong Community Hall.

