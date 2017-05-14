Job fair to offer 900 vacancies

The Labour Department will hold a job fair on May 18 for school leavers aged 15 to 24.

Twenty-eight organisations from banking, aviation, culture, retail, property management, catering and hospitality industries will offer 900 vacancies.

The positions include bank counter service officer trainee, airline ground services representative, aircraft loading supervisor, theme park's ride and attraction host, hotel trainee, lift mechanic trainee and club assistant.

Monthly salaries range from $9,000 to $14,000. The vacancies do not require relevant experience.

There will be career talks and job counselling sessions.

The event will be held from 11am to 6pm at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai. Admission is free.

