Study expo to be held

The Education Bureau will host the Information Expo on Multiple Pathways 2017 on May 6 and 7 at the Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre.

It will highlight the various pathways available to secondary school graduates.

More than 30 exhibition booths will offer information on locally accredited post-secondary programmes, the Yi Jin Diploma programme, non-local programmes and overseas study options.

Information on the Electronic Advance Application System for Post-secondary Programmes, the Information Portal for Accredited Post-secondary Programmes, the Concourse for Self-financing Post-secondary Education and the Qualifications Framework will also be provided.

There will be talks on multiple study paths and career planning.

The expo will be held from 10am to 6pm. Admission is free.

Click here for more information.