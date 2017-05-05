Employment bill gazetted

A bill which allows the reinstatement of unlawfully dismissed employees without the employers’ prior agreement was gazetted today.

The Employment (Amendment) Bill 2017 empowers the Labour Tribunal to make the reinstatement order in case of unreasonable and unlawful dismissal.

The bill also obligates employers who fail to follow the order to pay employees three times their average monthly salary as compensation, with a ceiling of $72,500.

The compensation is on top of the monetary remedies for employees ordered by the tribunal as currently provided in the Employment Ordinance.

Those who fail to make the payment without reasonable excuse are liable to criminal prosecution.

The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on May 17.