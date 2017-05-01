Employees' benefits improved

The Government has always examined and improved employees’ benefits on pace with Hong Kong’s socio-economic development, taking into account both employees’ interests and employers’ affordability.

The administration made the statement in response to Labour Day processions today.

“The Statutory Minimum Wage (SMW) rate has been raised to $34.5 per hour with effect from today. Since the implementation of SMW on the Labour Day of 2011, the employment market has remained broadly stable and the earnings of low-income workers have continued to improve.”

Total employment rose by about 280,000 over the pre-statutory minimum wage period.

The Government is also following up on several issues of concern to labour organisations, including mapping out a working hours policy direction and finalising a proposal on progressively abolishing the MPF offsetting arrangement within its current term.

Occupational safety is also high on the Government’s agenda, in light of a recent spate of fatal work accidents.

The Labour Department has stepped up inspection and enforcement efforts and has reinforced publicity and education on the issue.