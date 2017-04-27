Vietnam education ties strengthened

Hong Kong and Vietnam have agreed to work towards the objective of launching the Hong Kong Scholarship for Belt & Road Students (Vietnam) in the 2018-19 academic year.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng met officials from Vietnam's Ministry of Education & Training in Hanoi today.

He said: "The new scholarship scheme can further internationalise the Hong Kong higher education sector. The presence of students from all over the globe can enrich campus life and broaden the horizons of our local students. At the same time, the scholarship awardees can act as ambassadors to strengthen exchanges and people-to-people bonds between Hong Kong and Vietnam."

Mr Ng visited Vietnam National University, Hanoi, to discuss promoting research collaboration and student exchanges with Hong Kong.

He also observed a class at the Foreign Language Specialised School, and invited the institute to have more exchanges with Hong Kong schools.