Safety helmet scheme launched

A scheme has been launched to provide safety helmets to construction workers.

The Safety Helmets with Y-type Chin Straps Sponsorship Scheme was announced at a seminar co-organised by the Labour Department and the Occupational Safety & Health Council today.

Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan said there have been six industrial fatalities so far this year involving workers falling from on high. Five of them happened in the construction industry.

Mr Chan said the use of helmets with chin straps can reduce head injury in industrial accidents.

"The Labour Department has looked into the nine industrial fatalities of the construction industry related to workers falling from height in 2015. Five deceased workers had put their helmets on but only one had buckled up the chin strap properly.

"Skull fractures were found in all the four deceased workers who had not buckled up the chin straps, while such was not the cause of death for the remaining deceased worker who had properly buckled up the chin strap," he said.

The scheme will subsidise eligible construction companies to procure the helmets.

Publicity programmes will be organised to encourage companies to participate in the scheme.