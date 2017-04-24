Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Eddie Ng visits Southern District

April 24, 2017
Hospitality training

Hospitality training:  Secretary for Education Eddie Ng visits the Hotel & Tourism Institute.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng visited Southern District today to meet district councillors and visit two schools.

 

He discussed education and local issues with members of the Southern District Council.

 

He then went to the Vocational Training Council’s Hotel & Tourism Institute in Pok Fu Lam, where he toured its facilities and chatted with students.

 

The institute provides full-time certificate and diploma programmes for Secondary Three and Secondary Six school leavers.

 

It also offers skills upgrading programmes for in-service professionals.

 

Mr Ng later visited the Aberdeen Technical School to inspect its STEM Education Centre, observe student activities and tour its dormitories.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary