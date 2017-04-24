Eddie Ng visits Southern District

Hospitality training: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng visits the Hotel & Tourism Institute.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng visited Southern District today to meet district councillors and visit two schools.

He discussed education and local issues with members of the Southern District Council.

He then went to the Vocational Training Council’s Hotel & Tourism Institute in Pok Fu Lam, where he toured its facilities and chatted with students.

The institute provides full-time certificate and diploma programmes for Secondary Three and Secondary Six school leavers.

It also offers skills upgrading programmes for in-service professionals.

Mr Ng later visited the Aberdeen Technical School to inspect its STEM Education Centre, observe student activities and tour its dormitories.