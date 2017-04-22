Creative writing award ceremony held

The award ceremony for a creative writing competition to mark the World Book Day was held at Hong Kong Central Library today.

The winning entries have been put online, and will be displayed at the library from tomorrow to May 1.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li said the annual competition adopted "Chinese Culture" as its theme this year to tie in with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

She hoped students will learn more about Chinese culture and history through reading and writing.

The competition received more than 1,500 entries from more than 200 schools.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation designated April 23 as World Book Day to promote reading worldwide.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department has organised the World Book Day Creative Competition since 2004, adopting a different theme each year to broaden the scope of students' reading.