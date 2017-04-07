Press here to Skip to the main content
Shenzhen school decision welcomed

April 07, 2017

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng has welcomed the Shenzhen government’s decision to allow Hong Kong children residing in Shenzhen to study at its public schools.

 

Speaking to reporters today, he said the policy is on the right track, noting the move will provide parents and students, particularly cross-boundary ones, with additional education options.

 

"We are going to work closely together with the Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as its Education Bureau in order to work further on the details of the execution," he said.

 

He also expressed concern over the delay to the Chinese Listening & Integrated Skills Examination of the Diploma of Secondary Education, adding that the Examinations & Assessment Authority is investigating the incident.



