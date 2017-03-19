800 outstanding students lauded

About 800 students, three working adults and two apprentices were presented with awards and scholarships under the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund during a ceremony at City Hall today.

Officiating at the ceremony, Lady Youde said since its inception in 1987, the fund has disbursed more than $247 million to more than 750,000 people through a spectrum of award and sponsorship schemes.

She said she was delighted to see that the fund today is firmly established as one of the most prestigious scholarship funds in Hong Kong.

Since its inception, the memorial fund has supported more than 24,300 Hong Kong students under its major schemes.

More than 2,600 scholars and fellows have completed their studies and are now working in Hong Kong in different sectors, contributing to the well-being and development of society.

