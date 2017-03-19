Career award scheme opens

The 2017-18 Award Scheme for Learning Experiences under the Qualifications Framework will be open for applications from March 20 to May 26.

The scheme encourages workers to engage in learning activities around the world to broaden their horizons by enriching their knowledge and upgrading their skills.

Awardees engaging in local learning activities receive a $10,000 prize, while those engaging in learning activities outside Hong Kong receive $30,000.

Over the past four years, the scheme has attracted applications from more than 700 practitioners from different industries. More than 200 of them won awards.

Click here for details.