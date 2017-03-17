Scheme for lifelong learning opens

Technology enthusiast: Tiki Wong uses the cash prize from the Award Scheme for Learning Experiences to attend a seminar on electronic games development in Taipei.

Technology enthusiast: Tiki Wong uses the cash prize from the Award Scheme for Learning Experiences to attend a seminar on electronic games development in Taipei.

Lifelong learner: Joan Lam keeps up with new fashion trends through continuous learning.

Lifelong learner: Joan Lam keeps up with new fashion trends through continuous learning.

The Award Scheme for Learning Experiences opened for applications today.

The scheme is a Qualifications Framework initiative to encourage practitioners from 22 industries to pursue lifelong learning

Joan Lam, a design assistant, was among the award recipients last year.

After completing the Form Six public exam, she enrolled in a diploma, and later a higher diploma in fashion design.

She also studied part-time while working to learn new skills.

She used the $10,000 cash prize from the award scheme to take part in a local wool knitwear design competition.

She won an award in the competition and a trip to an Australian farm to learn about wool production.

She said the competition helped brush up her skills and knowledge in knitwear design.

Working in a technology company as a project assistant, Tiki Wong was another Learning Experiences Award recipient.

After completing her A-levels, Tiki got a university offer. But she chose to study a high diploma in game software development as designing video games has always been her dream.

She used the $30,000 cash prize from the award scheme to attend a seminar on electronic games development in Taipei. She saw the latest game development technologies and products at the event.

Qualifications Framework Secretariat General Manager Patrick Pang said the most important criterion for the award scheme applicants is to be willing to learn continuously.

"For example, we will consider what training programmes they have completed, what learning activities they have joined, and whether they have put what they learnt into practice at work."

The scheme's application deadline is May 26.

Click here for details.