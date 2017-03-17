Median monthly wages rise

Hong Kong employees' median monthly wage rose across the board last year for the benchmark period of May-June, the Census & Statistics Department announced today in its 2016 Annual Earnings & Hours Survey.

The median monthly wage was $16,200, up 4.1% over a year earlier, and higher for both male and female employees and for all age groups, educational attainments, occupational groups and industry sections.

The median hourly wage was $65.4, up 4% year-on-year. The median hourly wage for male employees was $73.5, while that for female employees was $58.5.

Analysed by age group, the median hourly wage of employees aged 35 to 44 was highest at $75.5, followed by those aged 25 to 34 at $67.6.

Government employees, student interns, and live-in domestic workers were not included in the survey.

