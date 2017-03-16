Eddie Ng visits Islands District

Educational lecture : Secretary for Education Eddie Ng (left) gives words of encouragement to students at Cheung Chau Sports Ground.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng met Islands District Councillors and toured a primary school on Cheung Chau today.

Mr Ng discussed education issues with Islands District Council Chairman Chow Yuk-tong and members.

He went to Cheung Chau Sports Ground to officiate at the Kwok Man School Sports Day. He sounded the starting horn for a relay race and presented prizes to winners.

Mr Ng also met with school supervisor Yung Chi-ming, headmaster Lai Tsz-man and representatives of the Parent-Teacher Association.