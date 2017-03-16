Eddie Ng visits Islands District

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng met Islands District Councillors and toured a primary school on Cheung Chau today.
Mr Ng discussed education issues with Islands District Council Chairman Chow Yuk-tong and members.
He went to Cheung Chau Sports Ground to officiate at the Kwok Man School Sports Day. He sounded the starting horn for a relay race and presented prizes to winners.
Mr Ng also met with school supervisor Yung Chi-ming, headmaster Lai Tsz-man and representatives of the Parent-Teacher Association.