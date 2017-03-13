Schools no place for independence talks

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng has reiterated the Government’s opposition to "Hong Kong independence” and says advocacy of secession has no place in schools.

“We are against anything relating to ‘Hong Kong independence’ because it is in violation of the Basic Law and in violation of the ‘one country, two systems’ that we are believing in.

“As a matter of principle, we should not allow ‘Hong Kong independence’, either its advocacy or its activities, to happen in any form, any way in schools.”

He was responding to media enquiries today about the mentioning of Hong Kong national education in a report by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

On ways to follow up on the report, Mr Ng called on professional bodies to come forward to work with schools in implementing education of the Basic Law and national development.

“We recognise that some schools, when launching the Basic Law education and the understanding about national development, may engage external professional bodies to better understand the Basic Law and so on.

“For that matter, we welcome all those who are experienced and who are supporters of, and have deep knowledge about the Basic Law to be engaged according to schools’ needs.”