Mainland uni applications to open

People planning to enrol in the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions can file online applications from March 1, the Education Bureau said today.

Ninety Mainland higher education institutions will consider admission of Hong Kong students based on their results in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, exempting them from taking the Mainland’s Joint Entrance Examination for Universities.

Candidates sitting for the HKDSE examination this year are eligible for enrolment.

Students should file online applications from March 1 to March 20 at the Joint Enrolment Office website, and make appointments for on-site confirmation.

They should turn up in person, from March 10 to 30 (except Sundays), at the China Education Exchange (HK) Centre in Sheung Wan, or the on-site confirmation centre in Kowloon Tong.

Institutions may arrange interviews based on submitted information. Admission results will be posted on the website in late July, and supplementary enrolment will be conducted the same time.

The bureau and the Hok Yau Club have jointly compiled a handbook on the scheme.

