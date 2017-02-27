Kindergarten guide introduced

The Education Bureau today introduced the Kindergarten Education Curriculum Guide to facilitate the implementation of the Free Quality Kindergarten Education Scheme.

The guide lists objectives like designing a school-based curriculum according to children's growth and development, adopting learning through play and exploration to nurture children’s love for learning, facilitating the articulation between kindergartens and primary schools, as well as boosting children's diversity and providing an ideal and inclusive learning environment.

Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Guide Dr Anna Hui said the guide can help kindergarten teachers pursue best practices in pre-school education, adding teachers often say their work is hindered by parents' unreasonable requirements and a commercial market that does not see education as its top priority.

The bureau said kindergartens can progressively introduce the enhanced curriculum from the 2017-18 academic year to give children effective learning experiences.

It will organise briefing sessions for kindergartens, primary schools, school sponsoring bodies and tertiary institutions to deepen their understanding of the guide.

There will also be leaflets and video clips to enhance parents' understanding of the kindergarten education objectives.

The guideline, in Chinese only, has been uploaded to the bureau's website.