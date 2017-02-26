Commitment on education achieved

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng says he has achieved the commitment made to education in the election manifesto of the current Chief Executive, particularly in delivering on Free Quality Kindergarten Education.



Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Mr Ng said he is glad the Free Quality Kindergarten Education Scheme has been supported by stakeholders and his colleagues.

To dovetail with the scheme, the Education Bureau will announce details of the Kindergarten Education Curriculum Guide tomorrow to provide objectives, a framework and implementation strategies for the kindergarten curriculum.

He pointed out that over the past five years, the bureau has launched a lot of new initiatives such as implementing life planning education starting from secondary school education, and has tackled problems including reducing primary and secondary school teachers' workloads.

The Government has still increased resources for the education sector, despite a drop in the student population, he added.

As for the recent cases of student suicide, Mr Ng stated the Government is putting in a great deal of effort to deal with the issue.

The problem will be tackled by the bureau together with other professions, he said.