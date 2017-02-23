Press here to Skip to the main content
Police recruiting at career expo

February 23, 2017

Police have set up a booth introducing its work at the Trade & Development Council Education & Careers Expo 2017 which opened today.

 

Officers from the Police's Airport Security Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau, Narcotics Bureau and Counter Terrorism Response Unit will introduce their work and equipment.

 

People interested in joining the Police can visit the booth for on-site preliminary screening, which involves height and weight measurement, an eyesight test and academic qualification verification.

 

The expo runs until February 26 at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

 

Admission is free.



