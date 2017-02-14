Education council nominations open

Nominations for the Council on Professional Conduct in Education are being collected until February 24, the Education Bureau says.

Schools can nominate one serving regular registered teacher, including the school head, to stand for election, and teachers can run independently with the support of 60 serving teachers in the same type of school.

Education organisations which have joined the Hong Kong Teachers' Centre can also make nominations.

The council was formed in 1994 to advise the Government on promoting professional conduct in education, and on disputes or alleged professional misconduct involving educators.

New terms of office will run for two years from May 1.

Call 2780 8432 or send an email for enquiries.