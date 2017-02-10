Eddie Ng to attend BJ education meeting

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng will attend a working meeting with the Ministry of Education in Beijing on February 14.

On February 15, Mr Ng will visit the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

He will talk about the latest education developments mentioned in the 2017 Policy Address.

Mr Ng will also meet Hong Kong students studying on the Mainland, and visit an international school in Beijing.

The Beijing delegation includes Permanent Secretary for Education Marion Lai, Deputy Secretaries for Education Brian Lo, Michelle Wong and Catherine Chan, and Principal Assistant Secretary for Education Teresa Chan.

They will return to Hong Kong on February 15.

Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will be the Acting Secretary for Education while Mr Ng is away.