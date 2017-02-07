P1 central allocation to start

Children who have joined the Primary One admission system but have yet to secure a discretionary place can apply for central allocation on February 11 and 12, the Education Bureau said today.

These children will be allocated a government or aided primary school place.

The results of the allocation will be released on June 3.

The bureau has invited parents to make their choice of schools at a specified Central Allocation Centre.

Each centre will operate from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on those two days.

Parents who have not yet received the invitation letter should call the bureau's School Places Allocation Section at 2832 7700.

Families who have recently moved house or have plans to move in the near future are required to inform the section as soon as possible so they can make school choices in the “school net” where their new home is located.

Parents should fill in their child’s actual residential address. If a false address is given, the application will be rendered void and the allotted place withdrawn.

Call 2891 0088 for enquiries.